Thailand launches ’Soft Power’ Strategy to Boost Economy (Photo:thainews.prd.go.th)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai government has launched a strategy to harness the nation’s “soft power” with the aim of generating an annual revenue of approximately 4 trillion THB (nearly 113 million USD) within the next four years.

A core component of this initiative is the creation of the Thailand Creative Content Agency (THACCA); launch the "One Family One Soft Power" (OFOS) project; bolster 11 distinct creative sectors including food, sports, festivals, tourism, music, books, movies, games, arts, design, and fashion.

The OFOS initiative involves training new skills to people with the goal that after training, each participant can help their family increase their income to a minimum of 200,000 THB per person a year. In addition, efforts will be made to strengthen “soft power” in the creative industries. The Ministry of Culture will work to create economic value in these areas, aiming to earn 300 to 400 million baht in revenue from each 3-day event.



Furthermore, the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with Chulalongkorn University’s Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration, will establish cultural statistics indicators to measure the impact of cultural activities on the Thai economy.

This comprehensive approach aims to enhance Thailand’s soft power and boost the country’s economic and cultural significance on the global stage./.