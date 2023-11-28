Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin meets with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at the customs office of the new Sadao border checkpoint in the Thai province of Songkhla. (Photo: mfa.go.th)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on November 27 met his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at the customs office of the new Sadao border checkpoint in the Thai province of Songkhla.



During the meeting, the two PMs agreed to facilitate bilateral border trade and tourism through the checkpoint.



According to the Government House of Thailand, both sides agreed to speed up their road access to the new Sadao checkpoint on the Thai side of the border to increase cross-border trade and travel as the old Sadao checkpoint is smaller and cannot be expanded.



On the Malaysian side, the new Sadao checkpoint will be connected by road to the Bukit Kayu Hitam checkpoint in Malaysia's Kedah state. Both sides also agreed to form joint task forces to coordinate border trade, tourism, and agricultural and security affairs.



Srettha asked Malaysia to host a Joint Trade Commission meeting for their commerce ministers to discuss solutions to bilateral trade obstacles.



He also asked the Malaysian government to quickly work out a memorandum of understanding on cross-border transport of goods to facilitate the operation of the new Sadao checkpoint.



On security, both sides agree to coordinate efforts to tackle trafficking wildlife along their border. The Thai and Malaysian prime ministers also promised to speed up their sections of the second Sungai Kolok bridge that links the Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat and the Malaysian town of Rantau Panjang.

After their meeting, the Thai PM said he intended to promote border trade with Malaysia, and hoped that Thai and Malaysian roads to the new Sadao border checkpoint will be completed in 2025./.