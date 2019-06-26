Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) – A wide range of activities was held on June 26 across Thailand to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.



Starting with the Royal Thai Air Force which held an event to acknowledge the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the Royal Thai Air Force auditorium. It was attended by air force personnel, members of the general public, and students, who were informed during the event of the harm and dangers of drugs.



In Chiang Mai, some 1,000 villagers of Fang district formed a parade campaigning for public participation in drug suppression. The parade started from Wiang Fang sub-district Clock Tower, and proceeded to the plaza in front of Fang district office. Participants in the parade vowed not to be involved with drugs.



In Uthai Thani, some 500 adults and youths joined in activities celebrating the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, including pop quizes, performances by the To be Number One club, and an awards ceremony for winners in an anti-drugs short film competition.



In Phetchabun, about 2,000 villagers joined public awareness raising activities on the harm caused by narcotic drugs, including a parade and exhibition on the royal contributions of the monarchy in solving drug problems.



The Nakhon Sawan Provincial Narcotics Control Command Center on this occasion delivered plaques to individuals and organizations with an excellent record in drug use prevention and suppression in 2019, and for persons advancing the activities of the To be Number One campaign in 2019. A pledging ceremony for non-involvement with drugs was also held.



The Khon Kaen Provincial Police joined forces with the Ministry of Education and related agencies to hold D.A.R.E Khon Kaen anti-drugs activities, raising awareness on drug issues among the general public and primary school students, helping promote their participation in drugs prevention and strengthening national security.



The Buriram Provincial Police also held a D.A.R.E. student network event featuring performances by students. The activity was held as part of the campaign to point out the consequences of drug abuse to the youth of today.



Finally in Song Khla, some 2,000 students joined anti-drugs activities including a 5-kilometer fun run event, exhibitions, and the incineration of narcotics.-NNT/VNA



