ASEAN ASEAN peacekeeping centres network video conference The ASEAN peacekeeping centres network (APCN) hosted a meeting under the theme of ‘Enhancing cooperation among APCN members in response to COVID-19 pandemic’ on July 16 via video conference.

ASEAN ASEAN senior officials convene ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting convened via teleconference on July 16 under the chair of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnamese delegation to ASEAN SOM.

ASEAN Thai Deputy Prime Minister and three ministers resign Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and three ministers working for him have resigned from the cabinet, paving the way for the reshuffle of the government's economic ministerial team.

Politics Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea Since joining ASEAN on July 25, 1995, Vietnam has always proactively communicated and cooperated with other member countries on promoting the bloc’s common role and each member’s interests on the sea.