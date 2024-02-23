World Vietnam calls for promoting security, safety, women’s role in peacekeeping operations Vietnam emphasised the need for ensuring security and safety for the forces and bases of peacekeeping missions and enhancing women’s role in peacekeeping operations, at a recent plenum of the UN Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations (C34).

World Indonesia reduces number of civil servants relocated to new capital city The Indonesian government has cut its target for relocating senior civil servants to the new capital city of Nusantara this year to 6,000 from the initial number of over 11,900.

World Malaysia's tourism bounces back Malaysia's tourism industry rebounded remarkably in 2023 to almost pre-COVID-19 level after the country reopened its international borders in 2022, Director-General of the Malaysian Tourism Promotion Board (Tourism Malaysia) Ammar Abd Ghapar has said.

World OECD opens accession discussions with Indonesia The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has decided to open accession discussions with Indonesia, paving the way for the country to achieve its vision of becoming an advanced economy by 2045.