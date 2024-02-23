Thailand offers additional incentives to encourage businesses switch to electric vehicles
Thailand is set to introduce special tax reductions for users of electric trucks and buses to encourage businesses to switch to green vehicles.
Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand is set to introduce special tax reductions for users of electric trucks and buses to encourage businesses to switch to green vehicles.
As reported by the Nikkei Asia, under the programme, companies that have purchased domestically produced electric trucks and buses will be able to deduct twice the actual price of the vehicles from their taxes, without a ceiling. Companies that import such vehicles can deduct 1.5 times the actual price.
The measure will be effective until the end of 2025, said Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of Thailand's Board of Investment, a government agency tasked with attracting foreign investments.
According to the official, the government has issued supporting measures for all segments of EVs, ranging from passenger EVs to motorcycles, trucks and buses. It has also approved a measure for cash grants to manufacturers of battery cells.
With full support from the government to promote EVs, Thailand ranks as the top automotive producer in Southeast Asia and is in the world's top 10 for auto production and total auto exports./.
As reported by the Nikkei Asia, under the programme, companies that have purchased domestically produced electric trucks and buses will be able to deduct twice the actual price of the vehicles from their taxes, without a ceiling. Companies that import such vehicles can deduct 1.5 times the actual price.
The measure will be effective until the end of 2025, said Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of Thailand's Board of Investment, a government agency tasked with attracting foreign investments.
According to the official, the government has issued supporting measures for all segments of EVs, ranging from passenger EVs to motorcycles, trucks and buses. It has also approved a measure for cash grants to manufacturers of battery cells.
With full support from the government to promote EVs, Thailand ranks as the top automotive producer in Southeast Asia and is in the world's top 10 for auto production and total auto exports./.