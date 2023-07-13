World Indonesia looks to South Asian markets to boost exports Indonesia is targeting non-traditional markets in South Asia such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh to boost exports, whose growth is currently slowing, Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan has informed.

World AMM-56: Indonesia encourages dialogue to seek solution to Myanmar issue Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has stated that it is time to encourage dialogue among all parties involved in Myanmar to pave the way for a political solution and sustainable peace.

ASEAN AMM-56: Vietnamese FM meets Indian, Australian counterparts Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son had separate meetings with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong on the occasion of their attendance at the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 12.

ASEAN ASEAN works to promote regional peace, stability, cooperation ASEAN foreign ministers gathered in a retreat in Jakarta on July 12 to discuss the international and regional situation, along with orientations for the mechanisms founded by the bloc.