Thailand parliament votes for new prime minister
Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai parliament convened a joint session on July 13 to vote for a new prime minister who will lead the country’s government in the coming four years.
Speaker of the House of Representatives Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said that the Senate, the eight-party alliance led by the Move Forward Party (MFP) and other political parties agreed to spend six hours for discussion before Thai legislators vote for the new prime minister on 5pm the same day.
He said that after the conclusion of the discussion, legislators will give their proposal on whether candidates should explain their visions as the Thai government leader or not.
Thailand's constitution stipulates that to become the prime minister, a candidate needs to receive the support of a majority of 750 members of the Senate and the House of Representatives or at least 376 votes. A candidate for the prime minister must not be a member of parliament.
Earlier, the top Thai legislator announced that the election of the new prime minister will take place on July 13, 19 and 20./.
