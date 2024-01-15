World PM2.5 to spike in Bangkok Thailand’s Pollution Control Department (PCD) has warned the rising concentration of PM2.5 pollutants is caused by poor air circulation in many areas of the capital while advising Bangkok residents to work from home to avoid the worst of the air pollution.

World Vietnam, Indonesia eye cooperation in EV development, food security, manpower Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita has invited Vietnam to cooperate in the development of several sectors, including the electric vehicle (EV) industry, green industry, food security, research and development, and human resources.

World Thailand to carry out measures to boost Chiang Mai tourism Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has declared his commitment to promote public electric transport to address the prolonged air pollution issues in Chiang Mai during his recent visit to the province.

World Swiss media lauds Vietnam's economic, diplomatic achievements in 2023 Swiss journalist Guy Mettan has highlighted Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” and “Make in Vietnam” chip production efforts in an article published on online newspaper bonpourlatete.com on January 12.