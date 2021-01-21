Thailand prepares for hosting APEC 2022
The Government of Thailand has kick-started preparations for the country’s hosting of the 2022 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and other related meetings.
A view of Ratchadaphisek road in Bangkok (Photo: VNA)
Thailand is scheduled to host the 2022 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting at the end of the year. The meeting would be the first physical meeting in three years after a cancellation in Chile in 2019 and the virtual meeting in 2020 hosted by Malaysia due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
New Zealand, the host of this year’s event, is likely to organise it in a similar format.
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha recently presided over the national committee meeting via a videoconference on preparation for Thailand’s hosting of the 2022 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and other related meetings.
Thailand will push forward five major issues of promotion of free and open trade and investment, digital society, good health and well-being, military and agricultural security, and inclusive and sustainable growth.
Earlier, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs chaired a meeting with APEC core agencies in developing theme, priorities, and the deliverables to ensure inclusiveness and benefits.
Thailand will officially announce the theme and priorities as host of APEC in 2022 after the handover from New Zealand.
Founded in 1989, APEC is Asia Pacific’s premier economic forum, comprising 21 economies./.