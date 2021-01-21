ASEAN ASEAN digital ministers convene first meeting The first ASEAN Digital Ministers Meeting (ADGMIN1) took place virtually on January 21 under the theme of “ASEAN: A Digitally Connected Community”.

ASEAN Vietnam highlights ASEAN’s need for task force against fake news ASEAN needs to set up an anti-fake news task force, while developing a regional guideline and shared platform for prompt information sharing, proposed a Vietnamese official at a seminar held in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 20.

ASEAN Vietnam wraps up chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Italy Vietnam handed over its chairmanship role at the ASEAN Committee in Rome (ACR) to Indonesia at an ACR monthly meeting held on January 20.

ASEAN Malaysia re-imposes nationwide lockdown to curb COVID-19’s surge Malaysia has announced that the entire country, with the exception of Sarawak, will come under the Movement Control Order (MCO) in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.