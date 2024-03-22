Bangkok (VNA) – Many arson attacks occurred in the three southernmost border provinces of Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat of Thailand in the early morning of March 22, killing one woman and destroying many shops and equipment, Thai police reported on the same day.



According to Colonel Ekwarit Chobchuphon, spokesman of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4’s forward command, the attackers targeted convenience stores that were open overnight, and threatened employees working there before setting fire to the stores.



Other targets included furniture stores, electric poles, and telephone towers. A total of nearly 40 locations in the provinces were attacked. A Myanmar woman working at a convenience store within a petrol station in Pattani was killed.



Firefighters and fire trucks were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the fires. Joint teams of police, military soldiers, and local forces set up road checkpoints in many areas to inspect suspicious vehicles to prevent the risk of further attacks./.