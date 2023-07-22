World Malaysia can learn from Vietnam’s development experience: Malaysian PM Malaysia can learn from the experience of Vietnam, which has been able to redevelop after the wars, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told the media in his country after an official visit to Vietnam on July 20 - 21.

World Malaysia expands Internet service in remote areas Malaysia has issued a license to Starlink, the satellite communications service started by Elon Musk, to provide internet services in the country, particularly in remote areas.

World New corporate registrations hike in Thailand New corporate registrations are expected to reach 83,000-90,000 this year, boosted by the increase in foreign tourists and the Thai economic recovery, outstripping an earlier projection of 75,000-78,000, reported the Thai Commerce Ministry's Business Development Department.