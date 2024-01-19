ASEAN Thailand prepared for 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, who is also Chairman of the National Olympic Committee, has met officials of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to discuss the country’s preparations for hosting the upcoming 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

ASEAN Indonesia optimistic about economic growth in 2024 The Indonesian government is optimistic that the country will achieve its target of 5.1–5.7% economic growth in 2024 amid the projected global economic slowdown.