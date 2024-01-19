Thailand reveals strategy to achieve tourism targets
Thailand will focus on increasing the volume of tourists, and expenditure and length of stay. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s authorities on January 18 revealed a strategy to achieve the tourism target of 3.5 trillion THB (over 98 billion USD) in revenue and 40 million foreign arrivals this year set by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.
Minister of Tourism and Sports Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said the ministry will focus on increasing the volume of tourists, and expenditure and length of stay.
Those could be achieved through events and festivals throughout the year, new tourism routes in second-tier provinces, and soft power products.
The ministry has targeted at least 8 million tourists to arrive from China this year, generating over 320 billion THB in revenue.
She said the ministry and related authorities will cooperate to recover confidence among foreign tourists, ensuring they can travel safely in Thailand.
Sudawan said tourism will also be utilised as a mechanism to reinforce relations between Southeast Asian nations as there will be a meeting between regional tourism ministries in Laos later this month. The topic of the discussions will be focused on strengthening transport connections by air, road and via waterways.
Likewise, the government will implement a permanent visa-free scheme between China and Thailand, helping drive the market.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said Srettha has instructed the agency to host a roadshow to the Republic of Korea (RoK) to attract high quality tourists as well as investors.
According to the ministry, Thailand needs to increase the number of chartered flights connecting new cities in potential markets where there are no scheduled flights at present, including in China and Russia.
Incentives in the form of joint promotions for both Thai and foreign airlines should be set across all important markets.
The ministry is also in the process of proposing another 30-million-THB budget, in addition to the 50 million THB proposed earlier to assist foreign tourists in case of injury or death./.