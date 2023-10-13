Thailand seizes over 2,000 guns in three-day nationwide crackdown
Thailand’s police have seized more than 2,000 illegal guns and 75,000 bullets and arrested 1,593 suspects in a three-day nationwide crackdown following a deadly shooting at a Bangkok shopping mall.
Thailand's police seize more than 2,000 illegal guns and 75,000 bullets (Photo: thai.news)
National Police Chief Torsak Sukvimol said on October 12 that policemen raided 3,224 locations across the country on October 9-11.
Torsak said the crackdown operation was a response to the October 3 shooting spree at Siam Paragon shopping mall, where a teenage gunman killed two people and injured five others.
Police said the 14-year-old shooter, who is now undergoing psychiatric evaluation, had purchased his modified blank gun online.
The deadly shooting prompted Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to order a crackdown on all types of illegal guns, said Pol Gen Torsak.
Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul subsequently suspended the issuance of permits for importing and trading firearms, as one of seven short-term measures to tighten gun control. In the longer term, authorities are looking at amending the country’s 76-year-old firearms law to close loopholes./.