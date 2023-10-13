World Thailand, Japan vow to boost economic ties Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko and her Thai counterpart Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara agreed on October 12 in Bangkok, Thailand that the two countries will enhance economic cooperation.

World Thailand has enough water to produce second rice crop The Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives plans to release water from dams to support farmers in planting their second rice crop due to higher-than-expected rainfall this year, the Bangkok Post have reported.

ASEAN ASEAN pledges to eradicate poverty, ensure sustainable agriculture and food security for all The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is committed to enhancing regional food security through applying advanced technology, improving agricultural productivity, ensuring supply chains, building an early warning and quick response system to ensure sufficient food supply in crisis situations, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN has said.

World Thailand continues to extend emergency decree in southern region Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin has announced that the emergency decree imposed in the deep South will be extended by another three months but it will be lifted in six districts and reinstated in one.