World Indonesia, Japan further intensify industrial cooperation Indonesia and Japan continue to further intensify comprehensive economic cooperation, especially in the industrial sector, and the synergy between the two countries is expected to have a positive impact on stimulating business enthusiasm amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

World Malaysian PM highlights government’s one-year achievements Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on March 1 held a press meeting marking one year since the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition took over the Government.

World New COVID-19 cases in Indonesia, Malaysia rise sharply Indonesia's Health Ministry on February 28 reported 5,560 more cases of COVID-19 and 185 more deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total tally to 1,334,634 with 36,166 deaths.

World Thailand, Philippines confirm many new COVID-19 cases Thailand reported 70 new COVID-9 cases, including 62 domestic infections on February 28, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).