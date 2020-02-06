World Cambodia aims to turn Sihanoukville into “second Shenzhen city” The Cambodian Government aims to transform Sihanoukville, the capital of Preah Sihanouk province, into Cambodia’s industrial hub – a “second Shenzhen city”, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Economy and Finance Vongsey Vissoth said.

World Indonesian President orders long-term solution to forest fires Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered government officials to find a permanent solution to prevent annual forest fires that cause serious consequences.