World Indonesia’s economy likely to grow 7 percent in Q2: Minister The Indonesian economy is likely to expand by 7 percent in the second quarter of 2021, following an upward trend in the disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) and an improved consumer confidence index.

World ShopeePay leads Indonesia’s e-wallet market Despite being a new player in Indonesia’s digital payment field, ShopeePay, the e-wallet arm of online marketplace Shopee, has become a market leader amid the e-commerce boom during the COVID-19 pandemic.