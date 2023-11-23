Illustrative image (Photo: Reuters)

Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand is accelerating the development of smart cities, aiming to enhance the country's digital capabilities and the quality of life for urban communities towards a sustainable future, said Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai.

In his opening remarks at the Thailand Smart City Expo 2023, Phumtham said the move is part of the national agenda, adding that the Government is strategically leveraging technology for the development of smart cities, with a focus on sustainable economic growth, resilient urban development, and adaptability to change.



According to the expo's organiser, the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), the exhibition provides an opportunity for city administrators and project managers from the public and private sectors to learn more about innovative technologies, as well as for technology businesses and distributors to meet with clients.

As of July this year, Thailand approved 36 cities in 25 provinces as smart cities, with plans to target more cities as the Government has consistently promoted urban development through tailored policies aligned with regional growth, according to the DEPA.

The Thai Department of Economic and Social Affairs recently announced its encouragement for the development of 'smart cities' in provinces across Thailand by proposing a 50% reduction in corporate taxes for three years./.