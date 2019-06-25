Thai Energy Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Kulis Sombatsiri speaks at the 37th Senior Officials Meeting on Energy (SOME) on June 24 (Photo: www.chiangraitimes.com)

Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand has set a target of becoming an electricity hub in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



Thailand is planning to develop its power transmission lines to become the electricity hub of the region, sourcing hydropower from Laos and selling it to Malaysia, Cambodia and Myanmar, the Thai Energy Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Kulis Sombatsiri said at the 37th Senior Officials Meeting on Energy (SOME) on June 24.



Kulis said he discussed with ASEAN energy ministers to find ways to guarantee affordable electricity to the Southeast Asian region by installing modern transmission lines, and other alternatives include providing other sources of renewable energy including solar, wind and biomass power



Themed Advancing Energy Transition through partnership and Innovation, the 37th SOME meeting brought representatives from 10 ASEAN countries as well as international organisations, such as international energy agencies and international renewable energy agencies, to discuss issues pertaining to electricity trade in ASEAN.



The ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Energy is being held in Bangkok on June 24-28 with an aim to shift ASEAN from fossil fuel to clean power.



Discussions at the meeting will be brought to the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Energy scheduled for September 2-3. - VNA