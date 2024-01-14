Thailand to carry out measures to boost Chiang Mai tourism
In Chiang Mai (Photo: Internet)Bangkok (VNA) - Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has declared his commitment to promoting public electric transport to address the prolonged air pollution issues in Chiang Mai during his recent visit to the province.
As reported by the Bangkok-based English-language daily digital newspaper The Nation, the leader said the government would build three outer ring roads and electric railways to make it more convenient for tourists and local people to travel to downtown Chiang Mai.
He said the province is a large tourism hub so electric trains would have to be built as soon as possible.
The Thai PM added that the government would begin the expansion of the Chiang Mai International Airport this year.
The government would also carry out a study on whether to build a new and alternative airport for the province, he noted./.