World Indonesia’s airport closed due to Mt. Semeru's volcanic ash Indonesia’s Abdul Rachman Saleh airport in Malang district of East Java province was temporarily closed from 10am on January 12 (local time) due to Mount Semeru's volcanic ash detected in the vicinity, the Ministry of Transport announced.

World Indonesia plans to import 2 mln tonnes of rice in 2024 The Indonesian government agreed to assign the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) to import 2 million tonnes of rice in 2024 in order to ensure the government rice reserves (CBP) and cope with insufficient food supply in the country, said President of Bulog Bayu Krisnamurthi on January 11

World Three foreign airlines propose new flights to Bali Tourism and Creative Economy Minister of Indonesia Sandiaga Uno has stated that three foreign airlines had proposed new and additional routes to Bali.