World Indonesia grants sport, music, art visas to foreigners Indonesia’s Directorate General of Immigration (DGI) has issued sport, music and art visas for foreigners who participate in sport, concert and art activities, an official has said.

World Laos temporarily suspends energy projects for policy-making The Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines has ordered the temporary closure of energy projects nationwide to serve the drafting of policies and master plans for energy development.

World Six Mekong countries join hands in settle climate change Six countries along the Mekong River – Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Thailand - have committed to working together to tackle climate change issues, according to Surasee Kittimonthon, Secretary-General of Thailand’s Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR).

World Cambodia’s Koh Ker archaeological site inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List Cambodia's Koh Ker archaeological site has been inscribed on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage List, bringing the country's tangible cultural properties on the list to four.