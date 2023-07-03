Thailand to invest nearly 3 billion USD in expanding international airports
The Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) plans to invest 100 billion THB (2.8 billion USD) in the expansion of its six international airports in Thailand over the next five years.
The move responds to the increasing number of passengers, which is forecast to reach 200 million per year in 2027.
The six airports welcome an average of 300,000 passengers daily, 76.5% of their pre-pandemic level.
According to AOT chief executive officer Kirati Kitmanawat, the expansions will be funded by revenue, which rose dramatically in the first six months of this fiscal year to 2.2 billion THB.
They will include the opening of a new satellite passenger terminal at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, which will add 216,000 square meters of space and 28 gates, accommodating an additional 15 million passengers annually.
New passenger terminals will also be built at Chiang Mai International Airport and Phuket International Airport, with a combined budget of over 20 billion THB./.