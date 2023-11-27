A street in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: AP)

Bangkok (VNA) - The Thai Ministry of Commerce will team up with over 300 manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and convenience stores to organise a large-scale promotional event.



The event, hosted as a New Year’s gift to the public, features price reductions on goods and services in line with the government’s efforts to alleviate the cost of living.



The upcoming discount campaign, set to run from December 15 to January 15, 2024, builds upon a similar project that began on October 2 and will conclude on December 31.



In October, the ministry partnered with 288 business operators to slash prices on over 151,676 items nationwide, leading to a substantial cost of living reduction of 2-3 billion THB.



According to Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade (DIT) Wattanasak Sur-iam, the new price reduction programme is expected to be one of the largest of its kind, covering a wide range of products, including food, beverages, essential goods, agricultural products, and services./.