Visitors to Thailand (Photo: bangkokpost)

– Thailand is stepping up a tourism promotion plan to make use of the tourism boom in Japan next year when Tokyo hosts the Olympic Games.The Tokyo Olympics, scheduled from July 24 to August 9, 2020, is expected to draw a large number of foreign visitors to Japan, topping 40 million for the entire year.Bangkok Post quoted deputy governor for marketing communications at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Tanes Petsuwan as saying that the agency plans to open a Thai House to advertise several favourite tourist destinations of the Japanese and other foreign travellers.TAT will invite operators from Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Bangkok to showcase their services and products at Thailand’s pavilion in Shinagawa district of Tokyo.Demonstrations of Thai culture and cuisine will also be carried out throughout the event to impress tourists from Japan and other countries, Tanes said.Thailand welcomed 38 million foreign visitors, including 1.65 million Japanese, in 2018. It expects the number at 41 million this year.-VNA