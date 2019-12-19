World WB helps Philippines enhance financial resilience to natural disasters The World Bank (WB) has approved a 400 million USD loan to help the Philippines increase its competitive capacity, enhance fiscal sustainability and strengthening financial resilience to natural disasters and climate change.

World MRC, partner sign deal for sustainable development The Mekong River Commission (MRC) Secretariat and the Lancang-Mekong Water Resources Cooperation Centre (LMC Water Centre) has inked an agreement to enhance efficiency of key cooperation fields between the two bodies.

World Malaysia approves budget estimates for 2020 The Dewan Negara – the upper house of the Malaysian Parliament – has approved the Supply Bill (Budget) 2020, which has allocated 297 billion RM for the year’s expenditure.

World Indonesia needs over 2.5 trillion USD investment to reach 6 pct growth Indonesia needs over 35.4 trillion Rupiah (2.517 trillion USD) worth of investment to achieve an average economic growth of 6 percent in the next five years, according to the Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas).