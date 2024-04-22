World COVID-19 case number in Thailand surges after Songkran festival The number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand has increased after Songkran celebrations as the JN.1 strain remains dominant in the country, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC) of Thailand.

World ASEAN chief hails Cambodia’s contributions to regional group Cambodia has made significant contributions to maintaining peace, stability and economic prosperity in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn has said.

World Indonesia to deploy over 5,000 police officers to secure World Water Forum Indonesian police will deploy more than 5,000 personnel to ensure security for the 10th World Water Forum (WWF), which will take place from May 18-25 in Bali - the country's famous tourist island.

World Malaysia sees increased number of young millionaires The number of young millionaires in Malaysia is on the rise, with a 75% increase in millionaires aged 30 and under recorded in 2022.