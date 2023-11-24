World Thailand works to prevent fraud in capital market The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand is preparing to ban Thai investors from trading non-voting depository receipts (NVDRs), aiming to prevent fraud in the capital market.

World Indonesia to launch new civil state apparatus remuneration scheme The Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform of Indonesia is planning to launch the new civil state apparatus (ASN) remuneration scheme in 2025.

ASEAN ASEAN bolsters mutual legal assistance collaboration in criminal matters The first meeting of the ASEAN Minister and Attorneys – General of the Central Authorities on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters (AMAG-MLAT) opened in Bandar Seri Begawan on November 22.

World Laos targets at least 4.6 million visitors in 2024 Laos aims to attract at least 4.6 million visitors and earn about 700 million USD during Visit Laos Year 2024, which kicked off in Vientiane on November 23.