Thailand wants to co-host volleyball women’s world champs 2025
Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA) has an intention to invite regional countries, including Vietnam, to host the 20th edition of the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship in 2025.
Thailand Volleyball Association has an intention to to host the 20th edition of the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship in 2025.(Photo: AVC)
President of the TVA Somporn Chaibangyang recently presented the association’s bid to host the tournament to the International Volleyball Federation.
Thailand has outlined a plan to work with other Southeastern countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam to co-host the event, which is the largest and most prestigious game for female volleyball players, with top teams in the world gathering every four years.
From 2025, the championship will be expanded to include 32 teams, from the current 24 ones, and will be held biannually instead of quadrennially. Therefore, it will be a challenge for Thailand to host the event.
Co-hosting the tournament will be an amazing opportunity for Vietnam to popularise the sport in the country, while giving athletes a chance to gain more experience from the world’s leading players./.