Delegates visits pavilions of the event (Photo: VNA)

Ben Tre (VNA) – The first Thailand week programm e in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre began on July 19.



Lasting until July 21, it features more than 110 stall run by 79 firms showcasing different types of products, including apparel, children’s goods, cosmetics, food and beverage, kitchenware and household items.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Thai Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Apirat Sugondhabhirom expressed his delight at the strong growth of Vietnam – Thailand relations and economic cooperation, as reflected through activities held by the Thai Consulate General across localities, particularly in Ben Tre and the Mekong Delta.



As of the beginning of 2019, Thailand’s total investment in 77 projects in the delta reached nearly 1.7 billion USD.



According to Director of the Ben Tre Department of Industry and Trade Le Van Khe, the week is important to the expansion of trade ties between Vietnam and Thailand. It offers opportunities for businesses from Ben Tre and Thailand to exchange experience and form partnerships, in contribution to boosting bilateral import-export and investment.



As of June, Ben Tre housed eight Thai-funded projects worth more than 194 million USD, which accounted for 18 percent of the total foreign direct capital channelled into the province during the period.-VNA