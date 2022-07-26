ASEAN Thai tourism needs more stimulus to achieve revenue target Thailand’s tourism revenue this year could total 1.2 trillion THB (33 billion USD), below the government’s target of 1.5 trillion THB, if no additional support or stimulus schemes are implemented, according to Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan.

World DOC promotes peace, trust, cooperation between ASEAN, China: Former FM The Declaration of the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) has contributed to promoting peace, trust and cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China, former Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Dy Nien told a conference held by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 25.