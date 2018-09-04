Bangkok (NNT/VNA) – Thailand’s border trade in the first seven months of 2018 was valued at more than 800 billion baht, accounting for an increase of 7.14 percent year on year.



Director General of the Department of Foreign Trade Adul Chotinisakorn, has announced that two-way trade between Thailand and neighboring nations increased 7.14 percent to 842.7 billion baht (25.71 billion USD) in the first seven months of this year.



Thai border exports accounted for 456 billion baht (13.91 billion USD), a slight increase of 0.72 percent, while imports soared by 17.03 percent to 343 billion baht (10.46 billion USD), making for a trade surplus of 112 billion baht (3.41 billion USD).



Adul is confident that border trade will continue to grow throughout the remainder of 2018, thanks to the high volume of business activity among new generation entrepreneurs, and the high demand for Thai goods and services.



The director expects that Thailand will enjoy a 15 percent increase in border trade or around 1.5 trillion baht (45.76 billion USD) this year.-NNT/VNA