Business Flagship stores proliferate in Vietnam In late April Uniqlo, the Japanese global apparel retailer, opened a new store at Saigon Centre in downtown Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Aviation industry rebounds in Q2 thanks to opening of routes The restoration of flights and increased number of passengers are helping airlines and non-aviation businesses to gradually recover in profit after the pandemic.

Business Regulations on auto localization ratio to be revoked Regulations on the automobile localization ratio will be abolished on October 10, 2022 after having been in force for almost 20 years.