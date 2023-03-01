Thai election czar Sawaeng Boonmee (left) and TikTok Thailand's head of public policy, Chanida Kiyphun, announce a partnership on February 24. (Photo courtesy of the Election Commission of Thailand

Bangkok (VNA) – The Election Commission of Thailand has signed a collaboration agreement with the short video platform TikTok to disseminate accurate information about the upcoming 2023 general election.

Local media on February 28 reported that an election centre will be created on TikTok to handle all misinformation on the platform during the election and campaign for each political party.

According to ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, there are 40.3 million adult users of TikTok in Thailand.

Meanwhile, according to Associated Press, TikTok is banned in many countries.

The White House is giving all federal agencies 30 days to wipe TikTok off all government devices. Canada on February 27 announced that it is banning TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices. The European Union’s executive branch said last week it has temporarily banned TikTok from phones used by employees as a cybersecurity measure./.