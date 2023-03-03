Thailand 's recovery and expansion in the tourism industry boosted employment in hotels and restaurants as well as in wholesale and retail businesses. (Photo: AFP)

Bangkok (VNA) – The employment rate and working hours in the 4th quarter of 2022 in Thailand were similar to those before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released on March 3 by the country's National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

During the period, 39.6 million people were employed, marking an increase of 1.5% over the same period in the previous year. Employment in the non-agricultural sector increased by 3.9%.

According to the report, recovery and expansion in the tourism industry boosted employment in hotels and restaurants as well as in wholesale and retail businesses.

Meanwhile, employment in the transport, storage, and manufacturing sectors increased as entrepreneurs remained optimistic about future economic prospects.

Employment in the agricultural sector fell by 3.4% due to flooding in southern provinces and labour relocation. Working hours in the sector also increased while 6.3 million workers in the sector were reported to work overtime.

The report also pointed out that hidden unemployment and quasi-unemployment declined by more than 28% and 19% respectively. Thailand’s unemployment rate dropped from 1.23% in the third quarter to 1.15% in the 4th quarter of the last year, with some 460,000 people out of work.

The report suggested more attention to employment for new graduates as about 230,000 recent graduates remained out of work, 64.5% of them had been rejected by potential employers./.