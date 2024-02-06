World Singapore fintech investment dims last year Singapore's fintech sector amassed total funding of 2.2 billion USD in 2023, down 68% year-on-year, according to a report issued by accountancy giant KPMG on February 6.

World Thailand plans to set up humanitarian safe zone on its border with Myanmar Thailand plans to establish a humanitarian safe zone later this month at its border with Myanmar, near the Mae Sot-Myawaddy crossing, to deliver food and medical supplies to local communities and 20,000 people displaced by fighting, Thai deputy foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has said.

World Indonesia accelerates Global Water Fund establishment Indonesia’s Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing underlined that the establishment of the Global Water Fund is paramount to providing long-term funding for clean water and sanitation initiatives.