Thailand’s southern peace talks resume after year-long pause
Peace talks to end decades of armed conflict in the southernmost provinces of Thailand resumed on February 6 after a year-long pause.
Thai media reported that the new two-day round between a delegation from the Thai government and representatives of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) movement took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Chatchai Bangchuad, the Thai government’s new chief negotiator, told the press that the first day of discussions had gone well, and both sides took it seriously, trying to solve problems jointly.
Expressing his hope for progress in the second day of negotiations, the official said a technical committee will work on the details of a possible ceasefire for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins on March 10.
Ahead of the meeting, Chatchai said a long-term ceasefire would be preferable to one lasting only for Ramadan.
The conflict has dragged on in Thailand’s southernmost provinces since 2004, with militants in the Muslim-majority region carrying out regular attacks as they battle for greater autonomy from the state.
More than 7,300 people have been killed and 13,500 wounded over the past 20 years./.