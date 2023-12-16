World Indonesia plans fifth COVID-19 vaccine dose to high-risk groups The Indonesian Ministry of Health is planning to administer the fifth dose of COVID-19 vaccine for the elderly and those with underlying diseases, given the uptick in the new cases in the country.

World Thailand to develop premium rice market Thailand’s emphasis going forward will be a focus on quality rather than quantity of its rice as the country eyes a bigger share of the worldwide premium market, said Deputy Director General of the Rice Department Arnont Nonsi.

ASEAN Thai government targets 4 trillion THB revenue from "soft power" Thailand is seeking to promote "soft power" in 11 economic sectors, aiming to generate 4 trillion THB (nearly 114.86 billion USD), Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai has said.

World ADB supports Indonesia in building new capital Indonesia has received technical assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) worth 37.22 billion Rp (2.4 million USD) to help develop its new capital city Nusantara in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan.