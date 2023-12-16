Thailand's tourism sector targets Saudi Arabian market
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has set an ambitious target to double the number of tourist arrivals from Saudi Arabia next year, basing on new partnerships with large travel companies and airlines, reported the Bangkok Post.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has set an ambitious target to double the number of tourist arrivals from Saudi Arabia next year. (Illustrative photo - Source: AFP/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) - The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has set an ambitious target to double the number of tourist arrivals from Saudi Arabia next year, basing on new partnerships with large travel companies and airlines, reported the Bangkok Post.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the agency this week discussed a joint marketing plan and exchange of tourism information with Almosafer, an omni-channel travel service provider and the largest online travel agent (OTA) in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
Thapanee said with more than 1.5 million hotels globally and 450 partner airlines on its platform, TAT anticipates Almosafer's large database will help drive the Saudi Arabian market to 300,000 arrivals in 2024, up from the forecast of 150,000 for this year.
She said the agency also made an agreement with Saudia, the flag carrier of the country, to strengthen its global partnership by expanding direct flights from Riyadh to Phuket, adding an in-flight introduction video about Thailand's tourism, and setting up a new TAT office in Riyadh as planned.
She said TAT hopes to secure at least 27.6 billion baht in revenue from the Saudi market next year, building on partnerships with OTAs and airlines./.