Thanh Hoa city works to develop tourism
With its beautiful landscapes and rich cultural and historical traditions, Thanh Hoa city is positioned as a locality that plays an important role in tourism development strategies of Thanh Hoa province and the whole country.
According to Vietnam's tourism development strategy to 2020, with a vision to 2030, the city is located in the north central tourism zone, associated with the central key economic region and the East - West tourism corridor.
In order to elevate the “smokeless industry” and turn its potential into great economic values, the Thanh Hoa city Party Committee has separated the key programme on development of service industries, with a focus on tourism services and other types with high added value into two programmes on “developing value-added service industries for the 2021-2025 period” and on “tourism development in Thanh Hoa city in the 2021-2030 period”.
To concretise these programmes, the People's Committee of the city has issued plans on “tourism development in Thanh Hoa city in the 2022-2025 period” and “development of tourism products in Thanh Hoa city in the 2022-2025 period”; and embarked on creating the “backbone” for tourism, which is reviewing, adjusting, supplementing and implementing planning and planning management for tourism development.
According to a report from the city People's Committee, since 2021, local authorities have approved 10 planning projects related to tourism.
The city's activeness in planning work and in building projects has created an open and attractive environment to attract investors into the tourism sector in the locality. Over the past two years, the city has mobilised all resources combined with state budget to invest in building and upgrading infrastructure to serve tourism development.
It has also mobilised social resources to invest in restoring historical, cultural and revolutionary relic sites.
From 2021 to June 2023, Thanh Hoa city served 5.33 million tourists, earning 3.6 trillion VND (146.5 million USD), a 1.4-fold increase compared to that in 2020.
Thanh Hoa province is seen as one of the localities with huge potential of developing tourism on the back of its diverse and rich tourism resources, both natural and human.
Known as a "miniature Vietnam", Thanh Hoa has all kinds of terrain, from mountain, midland, to plain and coast, with many beautiful landscapes and valuable historical – cultural vestiges. At the same time, the province also has a system of infrastructure and technical facilities for tourism that is constantly expanding, gradually improving quality, convenience and modernity.
Tourism products are more and more diverse, quality with civilised and polite services. Tourism human resources have been gradually strengthened in both quantity and quality. To effectively tap such resources, Thanh Hoa has invested in and completed key infrastructure projects such as a road linking Tho Xuan airport with Nghi Son Economic Zone, a road connecting mountainous districts in the west together, the National Highway 1A linking with Hai Tien, Hai Hoa, Ben En, Lam Kinh tourist areas.
In particular, the province renewed products-destinations via regularly holding tourism events such as sea tourism, light, love and flower festivals, street carnivals, inaugurated Hai Tien – Dao Ne waterway route, a mural village, a pavement street and night market in Sam Son.