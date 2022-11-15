Business Vietnam, Thailand look toward 25 billion USD in trade The upcoming official visit to Thailand by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his attendance at the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok from November 16-19 is expected to create a driving force to deepen bilateral ties and raise two-way trade.

Business Reviving cocoa trees in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Given low output and economic efficiency, many cocoa trees were cut down by farmers years ago and replaced by other crops. Recently, however, growing cocoa has been revived in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province thanks to changing production methods.

Business Argentine businesses study Vietnam’s food market A programme to promote trade connection between Vietnam and Argentine businesses was held in HCM City on November 15 by the Argentine Embassy in Vietnam, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry in HCM City (VCCI HCM), and the Federal Investment Council (CFI) of Argentina.