Travel Mangrove forest ecotourism in Nha Trang The Dam Bay mangrove forest in Nha Trang Bay is an interesting destination for visitors to the central province of Khanh Hoa, offering the chance for them to challenge themselves by boating through a mangrove area, watching different types of marine life in untouched natural surroundings.

Travel New visa policy hoped to help Binh Thuan lure more int’l tourism arrrivals The new visa policy, which will officially take effect from August 15, is expected to offer a good chance for the tourism sector of the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan in particular and Vietnam in general, to attract more international tourits.

Travel “Happiness Road” in Ha Giang Karst Plateau In 1959, the youth volunteers opened a 184-km road on Ha Giang karst plateau, from Ha Giang town to Dong Van, crossing Ma Pi Leng peak to Meo Vac. Named "Con duong Hanh Phuc” (Happiness Road), this is both a lifeline traffic road to the four highland districts of Ha Giang province, and a symbol of the revolutionary spirit of Vietnam.

Business Khanh Hoa sees 60% surge in number of tourists The south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has seen a significant increase in the number of visitors during the summer months, with a 60% surge compared to the same period in 2019 before the pandemic hit.