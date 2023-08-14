Thanh Hoa works hard on digital transformation in tourism industry
The north-central province of Thanh Hoa has taken a series of measures to promote digital transformation and develop a smart tourism ecosystem in a bid to become one of the key tourist destinations in the country.
With just a smartphone, visitors to Lam Kinh Special National Relic Site in Tho Xuan district can get the most comprehensive view of various areas and tourist spots through a 360-degree virtual and augmented reality (AR) tour.
The application of a smart travel platform and an audio guide system (Audio guide) in 30 different locations at the site has contributed to promoting its image to both domestic and international tourists.
The incorporation of audio guide app and QR code scanning on smartphones are currently innovative communication solutions at this historical site, making it easier for visitors to proactively explore the destination.
By accessing http://www.thanhnhaho.vn, visitors can explore a huge heritage space with specific sites. (Photo: screenshot)The UNESCO-recognised World Cultural Heritage Site of Ho Dynasty Citadel in Vinh Loc district is seen as a prime example of technology application in tourism promotion in Thanh Hoa.
By accessing http://www.thanhnhaho.vn, visitors can explore a huge heritage space with specific sites such as the North and South gates, walls, among others.
The Ho Citadel Heritage Conservation Centre is developing a satellite-based digital mapping system to facilitate heritage management and conservation, gradually digitising artifacts displayed in the exhibition area and transforming them into soft files stored on a digital platform.
These enable a swift response to the demand for storing and looking for information of its staff, as well as visitors who wish to delve deeper into the Ho Dynasty Citadel. It also serves as an optimal tool and solution for preserving and elevating the value of the heritage.
According to director of the centre Nguyen Ba Linh, the application of modern technologies in promoting its image has helped bring the Ho Dynasty Citadel closer to visitors.
Thanh Hoa has carried out digitisation and put the Smart Travel application into operation at eight key tourism areas in the locality, including the Lam Kinh Special National Relic Site, the Ho Dynasty Citadel, Am Tien National Historical Relic in Trieu Son district, Song Son Temple in Bim Son township, Cua Dat Temple in Thuong Xuan district, and community tourism sites like Pu Luong, Ma village and May waterfall.
The province has successfully digitised over 100 tourism sites and accommodation facilities.
Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Vuong Thi Hai Yen said the application of information technology in the tourism sector is regarded as a modern solution and approach that aligns with the current trend, providing convenience for visitors to explore tourism sites in the province.
