The silk road of Vietnam
Vietnamese silk is highly valued in the world for its special qualities even though the country is not a global silk hub. International Silk Union Secretary General Fei Jianming agreed that “Vietnam’s silk industry has the best foundation among Southeast Asian nations with its thousand-year-old craft villages.
Silkworm cocoons – raw material for silk production. (Photo: VNA)
A foreign visitor to Van Phuc silk village in Hanoi explores how a silkworm produces silk fibers. (Photo: VNA)
Quang Nam people still keep the traditional techniques of making silk from worms, which date to about nearly 500 years ago. (Photo: VNA)
Joining fibers while weaving, a sophisticated technique. (Photo: VNA)
Beautiful silk made in Quang Nam. (Photo: VNA)
High-class silk produced by Ma Chau silk village. (Photo: VNA)
A machine weaving quality silk to make kimonos in Bao Loc. (Photo: VNA)
Bao Loc silk is made on advanced production lines. (Photo: VNA)
Rolls of fibers for weaving silk. (Photo: VNA)
High-grade silk made in Van Phuc village (Photo: VNA)