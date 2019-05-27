Nearly 1,500 people on May 25 joined The Steps Challenge 2019 in HCM City. (Photo courtesy of Saigon Children’s Charity)



- Nearly 1,500 people joined ‘The Steps Challenge’ 2019 hosted on May 25 by Saigon Children’s Charity (Saigonchildren), in partnership with CapitaLand Vietnam, to raise funds for people with autism.The event aimed for 10 million steps to unlock a donation of 25,000 USD from CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF), which will be used for the Special Needs Education Programme of Saigon Children’s Charity to directly support the autism community across Vietnam.An online campaign #stepupforautism was launched a month ago for the programme.After six weeks, the number of steps recorded online had almost doubled, attracting thousands of people across the country.Tickets for ‘The Steps Challenge’ sold out two weeks before the event and attracted a wide range of participants in HCM City, including youth, families with kids, and teams from companies.Nguyen Thi Thanh Truc, representative from the trustee board of Saigon Children’s Charity, said: “We all know that autism cannot be cured completely, but early diagnosis and support mean that children with autism can communicate and learn better, and ultimately have a better life.”With the donation of 25,000 USD from CapitaLand Vietnam and other sponsors, Saigon Children’s Charity can help children through activities of its Special Needs Education Programme.Participants in The Steps Challenge also enjoyed energetic performances from popular singers and dance crews including Suboi and Joker Rock.The warm-up began with interesting exercises hosted by event ambassador and VJ Dustin Phuc Nguyen and Suboi, as well as other KOLs and VIPs at the event.-VNA