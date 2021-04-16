The second consultative conference on March 19 compiled a preliminary list of 205 candidates nominated by central agencies for the 15th NA election.

They are among 1,083 candidates running for seats in the legislature, which also include 888 people nominated by local organisations and units and 75 self-nominated candidates. The ratio of candidates to deputies now stands at 2.19.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the National Election Council Do Van Chien said the third consultative conference is very important for the election as it is the last of its kind that establishes a final list of eligible candidates for submission to the National Election Council.

He also took the occasion to urge Vietnamese people nationwide to actively engage in voter meetings, talks, and seminars held by the Vietnam Fatherland Front and local administrations, and vote at the elections on May 23, to exercise their rights and fulfill duties as citizens./.

VNA