Health Hanoi determined to quickly contain COVID-19 Hanoi is determined to quickly contain the COVID-19 pandemic, said Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue.

Health Quang Ninh residents required to fill in health declarations from February 3 All residents in the northern province of Quang Ninh will be required to complete a health declaration from February 3 amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Thirty one cases of COVID-19 detected on February 2 Thirty one cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past 12 hours to 6pm on February 2, with only one imported, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Noi Bai Airport requests COVID-19 testing for all staff Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport has sought COVID-19 testing for about 3,200 employees in order to ensure there are staff working round the clock at the airport, Acting Director To Tu Ha said on February 2.