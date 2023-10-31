Third HCM City Tourism Week slated for this December
Officials and experts speak at the press conference held on October 31 to announce the third HCM City Tourism Week. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The third Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week is scheduled to take place from December 4 to 10 with a wide range of activities promising memorable experiences for both domestic and international visitors.
Marking the start of the year-end festive season, the week will feature special tourism, sport and musical events, along with promotional prorgammes to stimulate shopping and travel demand across the southern economic hub, Director of the municipal Tourism Department’s tourism promotion centre Nguyen Cam Tu said on October 31.
A highlight of the week will be an exhibition where Thu Duc city and 21 districts of HCM City will display their tourism information and images, including attractive tours and typical tourism products.
Other outstanding events will include the Techcombank HCM City International Marathon, the launch of districts’ new tourism products and the city’s travel stimulation programme, the exploration of HCM City via doodle art, and activities of tourism businesses and related service suppliers, Tu noted.
On this occasion, the Tourism Department kicked off a check-in model and fun tourism symbol design contest themed “My Beloved City”, aiming to promote the quality of and diversity local tourism products.
The contest is open to all Vietnamese citizens aged over 16 and will receive entries from November 2 to 26.
Director of the Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said the contest looks to create new and distinctive tourism products to enhance HCM City’s attractiveness to visitors.
Authorities will consider using the winning entries in communications and promotion activities to serve economic, cultural and social development and external relations of the city, she added./.