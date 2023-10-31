Society Traffic accidents surge in 10 months: Statistics A total of 5,496 people were killed and 6,973 others injured in 9,826 traffic accidents nationwide in the first 10 months of this year, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

Society Plan approved to develop National Data Centre The Government on October 30 approved a development plan on the National Data Centre, expected to help Vietnam reach higher positions in the global e-Government, information technology, and cybersecurity rankings.

Society Public security ministry launches cooperation with Korea Coast Guard Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam received Kim Byung Ro, Commander of the central region coast guard under the Korea Coast Guard (KCG), in Hanoi on October 30.

Society Vietnam, Canada co-host UN Logistics Officer Course The Vietnam Peacekeeping Department on October 30 opened the United Nations Logistics Officer Course 2023 co-chaired by Vietnam and Canada within the framework of the latter’s Military Training & Cooperation Programme (MTCP).