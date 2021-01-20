Third Party Congress: Building socialism, reunifying country
The 3rd National Congress of the Vietnam Workers’ Party takes place in Hanoi from September 5-10, 1960 (Photo: VNA)
Workers and people in the southern region confront US invaders in 1964. (Photo: Archives VNA)
Under the rain of bombs and bullets, soldiers, volunteers and militias build the Truong Son-Ho Chi Minh trail. The legendary trail, built from 1959 to 1975, made an important contribution to the victory of the resistance war against the US, becoming a symbol of Vietnam's revolutionary heroism in the 20th century. (Photo: VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh meets with Kaysone Phomvihane, head of the Lao Party and Front delegation, during the latter’s friendship visit to Vietnam in 1966. (Photo: VNA Archives)
President Ho Chi Minh meets Prince Norodom Phurissara, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cambodia, during the latter’s visit to Vietnam, January 10, 1968. (Photo: VNA Archives)
President Ho Chi Minh and members of the Politburo attend a meeting on kicking off the 1968 Mau Than Spring General Offensive and Uprising. (Photo: VNA)
Southeast region’s liberation soldiers march in the 1964-1965 Winter-Spring Campaign. (Photo: Archives/VNA)
Young volunteers depart for battlefields against the US from the Hanoi Opera House, July 11, 1969. (Photo: VNA Archives)
Missile soldiers - the main force in the 12-day-and-night air defense campaign protecting Hanoi, December 1972. (Photo: VNA)
The Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam is signed on January 27, 1973, forcing the US to withdraw its troops from the country. (Photo: VNA)
General Vo Nguyen Giap and members of the Central Military Commission approve the plan for the Ho Chi Minh Campaign in 1975. (Photo: VNA)
Liberation army tanks enter the Independence Palace on April 30, 1975, marking the end of the resistance war against US invaders and unifying the country. (Photo: Tran Mai Huong/VNA)
Leaders of the southern party committee and southern people welcome President Ton Duc Thang to a victory ceremony in Saigon, May 13, 1975. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Leonid Brezhnev holds talks with General Secretary Le Duan during the latter’s official friendship to the Soviet Union, October 29, 1975. (Photo: Archives/ VNA)