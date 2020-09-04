Thirteen COVID-19 patients recover in Quang Nam
Thirteen more COVID-19 patients have made full recovery and were released from the Quang Nam Central General Hospital and the Quang Nam Regional General Hospital in central Quang Nam province on September 4.
The recovered COVID-19 patients at the Quang Nam Central General Hospital in Quang Nam province (Photo: VNA)
They have lifted the country’s total patients to recover from the disease to 768.
The recoveries included seven patients at the Quang Nam Central General Hospital, and six other cases were released from the Quang Nam Regional General Hospital.
All of these patients had four tests results come back negative for SARS-CoV-2. They currently have no cough, no fever, no breathing difficulties and are in a stable health condition.
They will be kept in quarantine and monitored for the next 14 days at their residence, according to regulations of the Ministry of Health.
As of September 4 morning, Vietnam had confirmed total 1,046 COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths. The country has reported total 691 COVID-19 community transmission cases, of which 551 cases were reported from new outbreaks since July 25./.
