Health Hospital visits restricted Ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at hospitals have revealed a need to change the long-held practice of visiting family and friends in hospital, with hospitals urged to introduce preventive measures and impose restrictions on visits.

Health No new COVID-19 cases announced on Sept 3 afternoon No new COVID-19 cases were detected from 6am to 6pm on September 3, and the total count remained at 1,046, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam confirms 35th COVID-19 death The Ministry of Health’s anti-COVID-19 task force in the central city of Da Nang on the afternoon of September 3 reported the death of another COVID-19 patient, the 35th fatality in Vietnam.

Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on September 3 morning Vietnam did not record any new cases of COVID-19 over the last 12 hours, keeping the tally at 1,046, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on September 3 morning.