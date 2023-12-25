File Photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Head coach Philippe Troussier has called up 34 Vietnamese players for the national football team to prepare for the Asian Cup 2023 finals in January next year, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

The Players called up this time are mainly those who participated in the FIFA Days this year. They have been trained by the French coach for a long time and have mastered the playing philosophy that the coach built for the Vietnamese team.

Coach Troussier gave opportunities to some rookies such as goalkeeper Nguyen Filip, defenders Le Ngoc Bao, and Do Thanh Thinh, and midfielder Nguyen Hai Long. Nguyen Filip was officially granted Vietnamese citizenship on December 19, which is a sufficient condition for the goalkeeper to complete the procedures to play for the national team. Before returning to Vietnam to play for the Hanoi Police Club, Nguyen Filip spent eight years playing in the Czech Republic National Championship.

Meanwhile, Le Ngoc Bao and Do Thanh Thinh were parts of the U22 Vietnam squad that won the 30th SEA Games and competed in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2020 finals, while Nguyen Hai Long also played for the U22 Vietnam team that won the 31st SEA Games, and then reached the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 quarterfinals.

Similar to the team's previous gatherings, coach Troussier also summoned many players from the U23 age group to prepare for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 finals that will take place in April next year.

To prepare for the Asian Cup 2023, the Vietnamese team is expected to gather for training on December 31. Coach Troussier and his team will spend a few days practicing in the country before traveling to Qatar for training and playing a friendly match with Kyrgyzstan before the tournament.

The 2023 Asian Cup finals are slated to take place next month with the participation of 24 teams from Asia. Vietnam were drawn into Group D together with Japan, Iraq, and Indonesia./.