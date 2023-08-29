Midfielder Do Hung Dung is among 31 players who are called up for training ahead of the FIFA Days. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The coach of the national football team Philippe Troussier has called up 31 players for training ahead of the FIFA Days, the Vietnam Football Federation said on August 29.

There are some familiar faces among them, notably the return of midfielder Do Hung Dung after being absent due to injury and striker Nguyen Van Quyet who is the top domestic scorer in the V-League 1 2023.

Nguyen Duc Chien and Duong Thanh Hao are also expected to perform well. Chien got a cap to the national team to attend the third round of Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in February 2022, while Hao is also one of the key players of Vietnam’s U19 team that made history securing a ticket to participate in the FIFA U20 World Cup Finals 2017.

The Vietnamese team is scheduled to start training from September 1. It will play a friendly match against Palestine on September 11 at the northern Nam Dinh province’s Thien Truong Stadium – the only match for the team for FIFA Days./.