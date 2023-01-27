Culture - Sports Hanoi's young rice flakes sweet soup Com (young sticky rice flakes), is considered a famous Vietnamese cuisine and a typical dish of Hanoi. Com can be used to make many delicious dishes.

Destinations Nom Pagoda - a treasure from the past Aside from the antique and solemn landscape, Nom Pagoda is also preserving valuable objects which are old statues dating back centuries.

Culture - Sports Festival marks 234th anniversary of Ngoc Hoi-Dong Da victory A festival was held at the Dong Da Culture Park in Hanoi on January 26 (the fifth day of the first lunar month) to mark the 234th anniversary of the Ngoc Hoi-Dong Da victory over Chinese invaders.

Culture - Sports Sli singing - the soul of Nung ethnic minority people Sli is a unique folk singing style of the Nung ethnic minority people in Vietnam’s northern region, which is performed as a call and response between young men and women.