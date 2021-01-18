Thousands join blood donation festival in Hanoi
Thousands of people, mainly youngsters and students, participated in “Chu nhat do 2021” (Red Sunday) blood donation festival, which opened at the Hanoi University of Technology in the capital city on January 17.
Many young people donate blood at the Chu nhat đo2021 (Red Sunday) blood donation festival at Hanoi University of Technology. (Photo: VNA)
With the theme "Donating blood to save people - Your Life and My Life", the annual event is organised by Tien Phong (Vanguard) newspaper, the National Steering Committee for Traffic Safety and the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusions (NIHBT).
The annual event has become a meaningful humanitarian activity on a national scale, aiming to handle blood shortages during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
Speaking at the event, Le Xuan Son, Editor-in-Chief of Tien Phong newspaper, Head of the Red Sunday 2021 organising committee, said that this year's Red Sunday was held early and will end later than every year with an aim to collect more blood for emergencies and treatment during and after the coming Tet.
“Since the end of November 2020, a series of blood donation festivals have been organised in 33 localities of 19 provinces and cities across the country. As of January 16, the 13th Red Sunday has received more than 27,000 blood units. We expect to receive at least 50,000 blood units at 80 localities of 43 provinces and cities nationwide,” said Son./.