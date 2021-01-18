Health Two imported COVID-19 cases, 22 recoveries reported Two imported cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 18, raising the national count to 1,539, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health One imported case raises national COVID-19 tally to 1,537 One new imported case of COVID-19 was reported in the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 16, raising the total number of cases so far to 1,537, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.