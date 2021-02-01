Health Two more COVID-19 community infections reported in Hanoi Vietnam logged two new COVID-19 community infections, both in Hanoi, over the last 12 hours (from 6:00pm on January 31 to 6:00am on February 1), according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Thirty six COVID-19 cases reported on January 31 Thirty six COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 12 hours to 18:00 on January 31, of which 17 were locally-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health SARS-CoV-2 variant found in South Africa detected in imported patient Scientists from the National Institute of Hygiene And Epidemiology have found a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus on a COVID-19 patient entering Vietnam from South Africa, who has been quarantined right upon arrival and receiving treatment at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

Health Vietnam confirms 14 new COVID-19 cases on January 31 morning Vietnam reported 14 new COVID-19 community cases over the past 12 hours to 6:00 on January 31, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.