Thousands of young Hanoians join army
Hanoi and 20 other provinces and cities nationwide hold ceremonies for hand-over of newly-conscripted soldiers to the army. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Hanoi is assigned to recruit more than 4,000 youngsters to perform military and public security service. (Photo: Vietnam+)
According to Hanoi High Command, all newly-conscripted soldiers have been tested for COVID-19. (Photo: Vietnam+)
New army conscripts’ body temperature is measured. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Strong young men are ready to fulfill their duty with the nation. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Young army conscripts receive flower bouquets from leaders of districts and Hanoi before leaving for their services. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Over 4,000 young men in Hanoi and many others in 20 different localities nationwide start performing their service in military and public security forces on February 27. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Young army conscripts are excited to perform upcoming services in military or public security forces. (Photo: Vietnam+)