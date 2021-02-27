Hotline: (024) 39411349
Politics

Thousands of young Hanoians join army

More than 4,000 young men in Hanoi and many others in 20 different localities nationwide started performing their service in military and public security forces on February 27.
VNA

  • Districts in Hanoi hold ceremonies for the hand-over of newly-conscripted soldiers to the army. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • Hanoi and 20 other provinces and cities nationwide hold ceremonies for hand-over of newly-conscripted soldiers to the army. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • Hanoi is assigned to recruit more than 4,000 youngsters to perform military and public security service. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • According to Hanoi High Command, all newly-conscripted soldiers have been tested for COVID-19. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • New army conscripts’ body temperature is measured. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • Strong young men are ready to fulfill their duty with the nation. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • Young army conscripts receive flower bouquets from leaders of districts and Hanoi before leaving for their services. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • Over 4,000 young men in Hanoi and many others in 20 different localities nationwide start performing their service in military and public security forces on February 27. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • Strong young men are ready to fulfill their duty with the nation. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • Young army conscripts are excited to perform upcoming services in military or public security forces. (Photo: Vietnam+)

Other albums