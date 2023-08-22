Business Commercial banks invest nearly 630 million USD in digital transformation: SBV Commercial banks in Vietnam have invested a total of 15 trillion VND (629.7 million USD) in digital transformation, heard an online seminar on ensuring security and safety for e-payments in the digital era held on August 21.

Business Reference exchange rate down 11 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,886 VND/USD on August 22, down 11 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnamese, Canadian firms step up clean energy development partnership The Canada-Vietnam Clean Energy Partnership forum took place in Ho Chi Minh City on August 21, aiming to connect the sides’ private sectors and, through such links, enable Canadian contributions to the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), helping Vietnam achieve its net-zero emissions goal by 2050.

Business Digital border gate in Lao Cai put into operation The management board of Lao Cai Economic Zone launched a digital feature at the Kim Thanh International Border Gate No. 2 in the northern province of Lao Cai on August 21, with an aim to reduce time and costs related to customs clearance for exports-imports through this border gate.